NH&MP Observes World First Aid Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

NH&MP observes World First Aid Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, under the supervision of Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam, Tuesday organised the World First Aid Day.

The importance of first aid was highlighted at the event, and the training officers of NH&MP exhibited practical demonstration of first aid in different emergency situations, especially injuries in road crashes.

Addressing the under-training officers, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that road crashes could occur at anytime on highways and motorways and the motorway police always worked as the first responder to the emergency situations. It was the reason that practical training of first aid was being imparted to every officer of the NH&MP, he added.

He stressed that everyone should get training of first aid as it could help save precious lives.

