NH&MP Officers, NHA Working On Clearing Murree Expressway: IG NH&MP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Saturday said that NH&MP officers and National Highway Authority (NHA) are working on clearing the Murree Expressway.

"Please don't travel to Murree, Snowfall has started again", he said in a tweet.

He said there was congestion in Murree and on Expressway.

He said that people in the hotels for the night have come out on the roads. He said that new vehicles are not being allowed to go to Murree.

Inspector General Motorway Police said that carbon monoxide is odorless, very hard to detect, and it can quickly cause death.

"If God forbid your car is stuck in the snow and you have the engine running, open a window slightly and clear snow away from the exhaust silencer pipe", he added.

