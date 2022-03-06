NHMP officers tasked to take action against burning stub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has said that the NHMP officers have been tasked to take action against burning stub.

In a tweet, he said that burning stub is not only bad for the commuters as it turns fog into smog but is also bad for the ecosystem especially plants and insects.

He said that NHMP officers have been tasked to take cognizance of every such attempt and get cases registered against those involved in such acts.