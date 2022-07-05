NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Advance promotion course officers of National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here

The 22-member delegation was briefed about the working of the PSCA by Operation Commanders SP Asim Jasra and Maaz Zafar.

The officers were briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challenging systems, data analysis center, LTE handsets, women safety app, and media management center.

On this occasion, the training officers said that the visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority had become an integral part of the course.

This project was important for changing the police culture, they said and added that the scope of the technology masterpiece project should be expanded to other districts of Punjab.