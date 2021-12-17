UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Officials Give Road Safety Tips To Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

National Highway and Motorway (NH&MP) has started process of giving briefings to students on road safety precautions particularly road crossing and one such session was held at government high school Chak 6/8R in Mohsin Wal, Khanewal, on Friday

In compliance with the orders of NH&MP sector commander Multan-II Nadeem Ashraf Waraich, a team of officials comprising DSP beat-17 Atif Nishat Bajwa, and operational officer Muhammad Tariq Chaudhry spent time with students giving them tips on how to be safe while using road as pedestrian and particularly focused road crossing, and how to join highway from link road.

They were also informed about road signboards, how to walk on the roadside and importance of wearing helmets when riding motorcycle.

They sensitized students about importance of traffic laws and rules and urged them to convey guidelines to their relatives including elders. Officials also practically demonstrated how students should cross the road.

