NHMP, OGRA To Formulate Safety Policy For Vehicles' Carrying Hazardous Material

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday agreed to formulate a robust policy for safe movement of vehicles carrying hazardous material.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Inspector General (IG) (NHMP), Khalid Mahmood and Chairman (OGRA) Masroor Khan here. The representative from the department of explosives was also present on the occasion.

It was mutually agreed that joint team shall conduct checking on motorways and highways to ensure that oil tankers, LPG bowsers, and other vehicles carrying hazardous material abide by the safety laws and regulations to avoid any untoward incident and safely move across the country.

It was decided that other stakeholders like All Pakistan Oil Tankers associations shall be taken on board for use of latest technology in oil tankers for safety.

IG NHMP also briefed on recent initiatives taken to ensure safety of commuters on national Highways and Motorways. He appraised that NHMP has increased safety briefing for oil tankers, LPG bowsers, and other vehicles carrying hazardous material on National Highways and Motorways. .

