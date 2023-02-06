NH&MP organize programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) here on Monday organised different programs including rallies and debates solidarity with Kashmiris .

Student and Teachers from different schools and civil society participated in the programs and showed solidarity with the victimized people of Kashmir.

On that occasion, the people raised slogans "Pakistan zindabaad and Kashimir will be the part of Pakistan.

The speaker said that India always violated the resolutions of United Nations regarding Kashmir so countries of the world must raise the voice on this longstanding issue.

The counties of the world must play their role to eradicate cruelty and maintain peace in the region, they added.

They further said that people of the Pakistan were sanding with Kashmiri brothers and would continue their moral and diplomatic support for them.