UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Organize Programs To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

NH&MP organize programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) here on Monday organised different programs including rallies and debates solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) here on Monday organised different programs including rallies and debates solidarity with Kashmiris .

Student and Teachers from different schools and civil society participated in the programs and showed solidarity with the victimized people of Kashmir.

On that occasion, the people raised slogans "Pakistan zindabaad and Kashimir will be the part of Pakistan.

The speaker said that India always violated the resolutions of United Nations regarding Kashmir so countries of the world must raise the voice on this longstanding issue.

The counties of the world must play their role to eradicate cruelty and maintain peace in the region, they added.

They further said that people of the Pakistan were sanding with Kashmiri brothers and would continue their moral and diplomatic support for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police United Nations Civil Society Moral From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

2 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

2 minutes ago
 DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

32 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

20 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.