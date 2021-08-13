UrduPoint.com

NHMP Organizes Awareness Seminar On Road Safety

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:08 PM

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that road safety awareness was a shared responsibility of the entire society including parents, teachers and concerned institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that road safety awareness was a shared responsibility of the entire society including parents, teachers and concerned institutions. He said that the officers of Motorway Police were visiting bus stands and bus stand managers and drivers, factories, educational institutions, madrassas, mosques and various offices to impart complete awareness about the road safety.

He was addressing at the road safety seminar conducted by the Road Safety Awareness Unit of NHMP for students at Foundation University here Friday.

He said that young motorcyclists should always wear a safety helmet while riding a motorcycle.

"By doing these things, we can save the lives of our youth who are a precious asset of our country, he expressed.

On the occasion, Rector Major General (Retired) Nasir Dilawar Shah and Director Foundation University Major General (Retired) Jawad Ansari lauded the efforts of NHMP to promote road safety culture among the students and said that the sole purpose of this seminar was to create awareness about road safety. The efforts of the Motorway Police to save the precious lives of the people are commendable, he said.

At the end of the Seminar, the IG Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented shields to Major General (Retired) Nasir Dilawar Shah Rector and Major General (Retired) Jawad Ansari Director Foundation University.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Young Nasir

Recent Stories

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of s ..

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of subcontinent of Muslims: Umar J ..

28 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern T ..

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern Turkey Up to 31 - State Emergen ..

30 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Ind ..

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

19 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

19 minutes ago
 Contribution of private sector in health commendab ..

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

19 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.