NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that road safety awareness was a shared responsibility of the entire society including parents, teachers and concerned institutions. He said that the officers of Motorway Police were visiting bus stands and bus stand managers and drivers, factories, educational institutions, madrassas, mosques and various offices to impart complete awareness about the road safety.

He was addressing at the road safety seminar conducted by the Road Safety Awareness Unit of NHMP for students at Foundation University here Friday.

He said that young motorcyclists should always wear a safety helmet while riding a motorcycle.

"By doing these things, we can save the lives of our youth who are a precious asset of our country, he expressed.

On the occasion, Rector Major General (Retired) Nasir Dilawar Shah and Director Foundation University Major General (Retired) Jawad Ansari lauded the efforts of NHMP to promote road safety culture among the students and said that the sole purpose of this seminar was to create awareness about road safety. The efforts of the Motorway Police to save the precious lives of the people are commendable, he said.

At the end of the Seminar, the IG Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented shields to Major General (Retired) Nasir Dilawar Shah Rector and Major General (Retired) Jawad Ansari Director Foundation University.