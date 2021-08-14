NH&MP organizes flag hoisting ceremony at Hazara Motorway on 75th Independence Day

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday organized a flag hoisting ceremony on the eve of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at Qalandarabad Toll Plaza, E-35 Hazara Motorway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday organized a flag hoisting ceremony on the eve of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at Qalandarabad Toll Plaza, E-35 Hazara Motorway.

The guest of honor Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) NH&MP, Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed hoisted the national flag while Sector Commander E-35 SP Nazakat Ali Bangash, DSP/CPO LHQ Syed Saqib Hussain and all Beat Commanders (DSPs) along with their administration and field staff were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Salim Rana paid tribute to Shuhada who sacrificed their lives while struggling for freedom and an independent country.

He also paid homage to all the great leaders who fought bravely for Pakistan's independence under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed urged the officers and officials of NH&MP to value the freedom and serve Pakistan with zeal and zest.

On this occasion, students from Khubaib College Haripur and Faizan Public school Haripur presented tableau and songs.

At the end of the event DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed presented souvenirs to Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Salim Rana and gift hampers were also distributed among the participants.