NHMP organizes Flag March on Hazara Motorway E-35 in connection with independence day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :In continuation of the Independence Day celebrations, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) held a flag march from Shah Maqsood Interchange Haripur to Main Toll Plaza Mansehra.

According to the NHMP press releases, the flag march was organized on the special instruction of Inspector General (IG) of Motorway Police Dr.

Syed Kaleem Imam.

Sector Commander E-35 SP Nazakat Ali Bangash lead the Flag March while DSP/ CPO LHQ Syed Saqib Hussain and all Beat Commanders (DSPs) from Sector E-35 Hazara Motorway were also present. On this occasion, patrol vehicles were decorated with national flags and banners.