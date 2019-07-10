NH&MP organizes plantation event Green Pakistan

National Highways and Motorway Police organized plantation event Green Pakistan here at Drivers Licensing Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police organized plantation event Green Pakistan here at Drivers Licensing Authority.

The Assistant Inspector General (Log & Hqs) Jamil Ahmed Hashmi, DSP (Hqs) Adeel Shahzad, officers of National Highways & Motorway Police, Teachers and students of NICON Group of Colleges attended the plantation event, said a press release.

While addressing the participants of the event, AIG (Log & Hqs) Jamil Ahmed Hashmi emphasized on the importance of planting trees. The activity was an effort to inculcate the importance of planting trees in young minds, he said.

He emphasized on the need for individual as well as collective efforts for Green Pakistan.

He further said that National Highways & Motorway Police was making efforts to create awareness on road safety among all parts of the society.

Later AIG (Log & Hqs) Jamil Ahmed Hashmi planted saplings along with students.