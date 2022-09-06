NHMP organizes Quran khawani on Defence Day

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A ceremony of Quran recitation was held in memory of martyrs of Defense Day under aegis of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) at Motorway M-4 on Tuesday.

Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary arranged prayer for the martyers' soul at sector's office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they were celebrating the time as the renewal of the pledge. We will sacrifice everything as a nation to protect honor and wealth of our beloved country. Pakistan will not be looked at with a soft eye. Our martyrs are our pride who sacrificed their lives today for our tomorrow, he said.