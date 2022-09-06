UrduPoint.com

NHMP Organizes Quran Khawani On Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NHMP organizes Quran khawani on Defence Day

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A ceremony of Quran recitation was held in memory of martyrs of Defense Day under aegis of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) at Motorway M-4 on Tuesday.

Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary arranged prayer for the martyers' soul at sector's office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they were celebrating the time as the renewal of the pledge. We will sacrifice everything as a nation to protect honor and wealth of our beloved country. Pakistan will not be looked at with a soft eye. Our martyrs are our pride who sacrificed their lives today for our tomorrow, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Prayer

Recent Stories

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

1 hour ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.