NHMP organizes road safety seminar in PU, Jhelum campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday organized a road safely seminar in Punjab university Jhelum campus to educate the students about traffic rules.

A large number of university students participated in this seminar.

Addressing to the seminar as chief guest, Zonal commander N-5 North of NHMP DIG Muhammad Aalam Shanwari advised the students to obey the traffic rules strictly, said a press release.

Sector Commander N-5 North –II of NHMP SSP Waheed Ur Rehman Khatak, DPO Jhelum SSP Cap (R) Hamad Abid and Director Punjab University Jhelum campus Dr. Mudasar Iqbal also participated in the seminar and advised the students to drive safely.

At the end of seminar gift hampers were distributed among the students while shields were distributed to honorable guests by NHMP.