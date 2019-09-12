UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Organizes Road Safety Seminar In PU, Jhelum Campus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

NHMP organizes road safety seminar in PU, Jhelum campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday organized a road safely seminar in Punjab university Jhelum campus to educate the students about traffic rules.

A large number of university students participated in this seminar.

Addressing to the seminar as chief guest, Zonal commander N-5 North of NHMP DIG Muhammad Aalam Shanwari advised the students to obey the traffic rules strictly, said a press release.

Sector Commander N-5 North –II of NHMP SSP Waheed Ur Rehman Khatak, DPO Jhelum SSP Cap (R) Hamad Abid and Director Punjab University Jhelum campus Dr. Mudasar Iqbal also participated in the seminar and advised the students to drive safely.

At the end of seminar gift hampers were distributed among the students while shields were distributed to honorable guests by NHMP.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Motorway Road Traffic Jhelum

Recent Stories

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

31 minutes ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

34 minutes ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

44 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

46 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

44 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.