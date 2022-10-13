NHMP organizes road safety workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sector M2 North here on Thursday organized a road safety workshop at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base, Sakesar, District Khushab.

According to the spokesperson of Motorway Police, DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik participated as chief guest in the workshop. The workshop was also attended by officers and employees of PAF.

During a presentation at the workshop, the mobile education Unit presented various aspects of prevention of accidents and safe travels on National Highways.

Addressing on the occasion, DIG Motorway North Zone said that PAF officers and employees were a valuable asset of our country. "Precious lives can be saved from accidents on national highways by following traffic rules," he said.

At the end of the workshop, prizes were also distributed among the participants through road safety quizzes.