NHMP, Pakistan Customs Sign MoU To Increase Cooperation In Prevention Of Smuggling
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP) and Pakistan Customs on Tuesday jointly signed a memorandum of understanding to develop procedures for prevention of smuggling on national highways and motorways on modern lines and to increase cooperation in other areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP) and Pakistan Customs on Tuesday jointly signed a memorandum of understanding to develop procedures for prevention of smuggling on national highways and motorways on modern lines and to increase cooperation in other areas.
Deputy Inspector General Police (Operations) Saad Akhtar Bharwana and Chief (Facilitation and Coordination) Pakistan Customs Ayesha Bashir wani signed the MoU at Central Police Office Islamabad, said a press release.
Inspector General, Salman Chaudhry, Member Customs (Operations) Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi and senior officials of both departments were also present on this occasion.
The main objective of signing the MoU was to prevent the illegal transportation of non-customs paid vehicles and smuggled goods through motorways and highways. National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs will further promote mutual cooperation on professional matters with each other.
Both the departments will ensure proper implementation of the SOPs issued in light of their respective rules. If any action is intended to be taken at the entry or exit points of the motorways, it will be done in the light of the National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000.
Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the commuters, Pakistan Customs shall take NHMP onboard prior to any action on the motorways. If any action is intended to be taken against suspicious vehicles Customs personal will not be able to establish any permanent picket or deploy personnel and vehicles at toll plazas, rest areas and weigh stations.
For prompt and effective exchange of information focal persons will also be nominated from either side. Both the departments will organize regular training sessions from time to time to further enhance the professional skills of the officers through mutual cooperation.
Recent Stories
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC summons petitioner journalists seeking introduction of media regulations36 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs govt members to listen problems of people patiently46 minutes ago
-
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus20 minutes ago
-
SC admits Qasmi's appeal against removal as MD PTV46 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Freedom Icon Dr. Ahad Guru Remembered on 31st Martyrdom Anniversary46 minutes ago
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum56 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme20 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy56 minutes ago
-
Freight train derailed near Chaghi district56 minutes ago
-
Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies56 minutes ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public56 minutes ago
-
CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative1 hour ago