UrduPoint.com

NHMP Pays Tributes To Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

NHMP pays tributes to police martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) organized a grand function on the occasion of 'Police Martyrs Day' at the M-2 (North) Line Headquarters on Thursday.

Sector Commander M-2 (North) Ashiq Hussain Chauhan, DSPLHQ Malik Asad Abbas and DSP Beat 5 Sher Ahmed besides other officers of the Motorway Police, relatives of the martyrs and students of the seminary also participated in the ceremony.

The fresh police force paid homage to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Quran Khawani' was also held on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Sector Commander Chohan said the police martyrs were proud of the country adding the nation could not achieve its destiny which forgets its martyrs.

The police martyrs would be alive in the history and their sacrifices would be remembered forever, he added.

Later he distributed gifts among the heirs of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway

Recent Stories

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

35 minutes ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

2 hours ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.