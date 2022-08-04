NHMP pays tributes to police martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) organized a grand function on the occasion of 'Police Martyrs Day' at the M-2 (North) Line Headquarters on Thursday.

Sector Commander M-2 (North) Ashiq Hussain Chauhan, DSPLHQ Malik Asad Abbas and DSP Beat 5 Sher Ahmed besides other officers of the Motorway Police, relatives of the martyrs and students of the seminary also participated in the ceremony.

The fresh police force paid homage to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Quran Khawani' was also held on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Sector Commander Chohan said the police martyrs were proud of the country adding the nation could not achieve its destiny which forgets its martyrs.

The police martyrs would be alive in the history and their sacrifices would be remembered forever, he added.

Later he distributed gifts among the heirs of the martyrs.