NHMP Planning To Launch FM-95 Programs In Regional Languages

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

NHMP planning to launch FM-95 programs in regional languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) was planning to launch FM-95 programs in regional languages as well.

According to NHMP, Motorway Police FM-95 radio station great importance to keep the passengers travelling on motorways and national highways informed about the latest situation regarding weather, traffic, alternative routes as well as traffic rules.

In a statement, NHMP said that commuters travelling on motorways and national highways would not only be kept informed of the latest situation in a timely manner, but the listeners would also be sensitized about traffic rules and regulations to ensure safe and secure journey and protection of precious lives and property.

Road safety education has played a key role in protecting motorways and national highways from accidents.

