NHMP prioritizes safety of commuters & patrolling officers: SP NH&MP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) SP, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sukkur Zahid Nazeer on Thursday has said that we wants to ensure safe transportation of vehicles carrying flammable and hazardous materials on Motorways and Highways.

Chaired a meeting, at his office, attended by NH&MP officers and all other concerned officers.

Key issues related to the safe transportation of these vehicles were discussed, and SP highlighted the importance of a comprehensive policy in this regard.

Ensuring the safety of patrolling officers and commuters was emphasized in the meeting, with plans for training programs and the provision of necessary safety equipments.

Cooperation among stakeholders was deemed essential for ensuring the safe movement of such vehicles across the region.

SP Zahid Nazeer said that Motorway Police was helping enforce traffic rules and regulations effectively on motorways and highways.

He reiterated the commitment of NHMP to prioritize the safety of both commuters and patrolling officers.