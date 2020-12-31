UrduPoint.com
NHMP Provides Safe, Sound Journey On Motorways, Highways: Syed Kaleem

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Inspector General, National Highways and Motroways Police (NHMP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that provision of safe and sound journey on Motorways and highways remained top priorities of NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General, National Highways and Motroways Police (NHMP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that provision of safe and sound journey on Motorways and highways remained top priorities of NHMP.

He expressed these views while addressing an E-Khuli Kachehri at NHMP FM-95 Radio and its official Facebook Page, said a press release.

He said that NHMP is a premier law enforcement agency, which enshrines the core values of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to road users.

He said NHMP believed in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

Dr Imam said one of the core objectives of NHMP was to provide timely help to the road users traveling on National Highways and Motorways.

NHMP was continuously striving to improve the quality of enforcement and response to road users. This has established a strong bond between commuters and NHMP, he added.

During E-Khuli Kachehri live programme, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that there was severe fog on Motorways and National Highways during winter and the situation was creating difficulties to the travelers so that people should avoid unnecessary travel during fog.

He requested the commuters to avoid overtaking and travel at low speed. He further requested to maintain increased distance among the vehicles on road. He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets. Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving.

"We have an important and individual role to play in preventing and surviving the current coronavirus pandemic," Dr Imam said and added that the most important weapon in fighting coronavirus is carefulness.

He also answered to the queries placed by the radio listeners from all over the country.

