NH&MP Providing Safe Journey Environment To Road Users

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:22 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sector Commander SP Shah Asad Khan Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on safe and secure journey and timely help to the road users on highways and motorways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sector Commander SP Shah Asad Khan Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on safe and secure journey and timely help to the road users on highways and motorways.

Addressing the Police Darbar at Uthal Beat West Zone, he said that it was the only department of which every Pakistani was proud, adding that it was our prime responsibility to maintain honor of the department at every cost.

He said that promotion system in the NH&MP would further be improved and channelised.

"Hard work is the only way to make the NH&MP better and prosperous," added SP Shah Asad Khan.

The sector commander also listened to problems faced by the officers and issued necessary instructions to redress their grievances.

DSP Lines Syed Farhan Ahmad , DSP Winder beat Masroor Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

