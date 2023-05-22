NHMP recover 14 tonnes of smuggled wheat from a dumper

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat near Balkasar on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway.

The Motorway Police stopped a suspected dumper and recovered 14 tonnes of wheat, a spokesman of the NHMP said.

He said that an attempt was being made to smuggle wheat from Kot Sarwar to Rawalpindi.

After completion of preliminary legal proceedings, recovered wheat and the driver of the dumper was handed over to District food Inspector, Rawalpindi.