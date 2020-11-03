UrduPoint.com
NHMP Recover A Heavy Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, Arrest One Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 PM

NHMP recover a heavy cache of arms, ammunition, arrest one smuggler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (Motorway Zone) foiled an attempt to smuggle a heavy quantity of arms and ammunition. According to the details, the motorway police officers during routine patrol saw the Honda Car LEA 4046, which had a punctured tyre. When the officers moved towards the car for help, two accused in the vehicle, sped up the car very dangerously. When the officers reached there they found huge quantity of arms and ammunition by the side. The Motorway Police tried to stop the vehicle but the culprits sped away. After a long chase the Motorway Police succeeded to force them to stop the car but the criminals tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

However one of the culprits Yaseen was arrested and a search for the accomplice was going on.

During the search of the vehicle 16 rifles, 89 magazines,48 pistols,80 pistol magazines, 15300 rounds were recovered. DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed and Sector Commander Aashiq Hussain Chohan reached the spot. As per the investigation, the culprits were trying to smuggle the arms from Peshawar to Lahore. The accused along with the car andrecovered ammunition were handed over to Chauntra police picket forfurther investigation.

