NHMP recover drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) foiled a drug smuggling attempt on Saturday. According to the spokesman for the Motorway Police, the police recovered 192 kg of hashish and 15 kg of heroin from two vehicles and arrested the accused.

An accused was arrested after recovering 192 kg of hashish from the vehicle at M1 Hakla, while 15 kg of heroin was found near the Ghazi Interchange.

However, the search for the accused was on, as he could not be arrested. Both operations were carried out based on secret information. The drugs and the accused have been handed over to the concerned department.