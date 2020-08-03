UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Recover Rs 24000 Cash, Cell Phone, Goods Worth Rs 2.2 M

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

NH&MP recover Rs 24000 cash, cell phone, goods worth Rs 2.2 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Living up to its reputation of quality service, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered lost gold jewelry worth Rs 2.2 million, latest mobile phone, Rs 24000 cash and other valuable items.

According to details, one Muhammad Sharif informed the Motorway Police that he was traveling from Islamabad to Multan through Pindi Bhattian- Mulatan Motorway (M-4) with his family in a car No. DG-282 and they stopped in a rest area near Toba Tek Singh. His family left the purse there and moved away.

On receiving this information, the NHMP officers started searching that purse.

After sometime, the police officers SPO Muhammad Usman Shabir and SPO Muhammad Farooq succeeded to recover the forgotten purse in a tuck shop, in which had gold jewelry (18 tolas) worth Rs 2.2 million, latest mobile phone set, Rs 24000 cash and other valuable items.

The NH&MP took the purse in their safe custody. After fulfilling the legal formalities, the same was handed over to the owner Muhammad Sharif, who expressed immense gratitude to the officers for such a prompt response and appreciated the honesty and diligence of officers and thanked them for this service.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Police Motorway Mobile Car Jewelry Same Toba Tek Singh Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

46 minutes ago

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

2 hours ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.