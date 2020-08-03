NH&MP recover Rs 24000 cash, cell phone, goods worth Rs 2.2 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Living up to its reputation of quality service, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered lost gold jewelry worth Rs 2.2 million, latest mobile phone, Rs 24000 cash and other valuable items.

According to details, one Muhammad Sharif informed the Motorway Police that he was traveling from Islamabad to Multan through Pindi Bhattian- Mulatan Motorway (M-4) with his family in a car No. DG-282 and they stopped in a rest area near Toba Tek Singh. His family left the purse there and moved away.

On receiving this information, the NHMP officers started searching that purse.

After sometime, the police officers SPO Muhammad Usman Shabir and SPO Muhammad Farooq succeeded to recover the forgotten purse in a tuck shop, in which had gold jewelry (18 tolas) worth Rs 2.2 million, latest mobile phone set, Rs 24000 cash and other valuable items.

The NH&MP took the purse in their safe custody. After fulfilling the legal formalities, the same was handed over to the owner Muhammad Sharif, who expressed immense gratitude to the officers for such a prompt response and appreciated the honesty and diligence of officers and thanked them for this service.