NHMP Recover Stolen Car, Return It To Owner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

NHMP recover stolen car, return it to owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday recovered a stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner.

A person informed NHMP Patrolling Officers at Misyari (Murree Expressway) that his car has been stolen from the front of his house located at Shohala.

NHMP officers immediately passed wireless message to all patrolling vehicles, at Bastal Morr, the officers of anti-crime squad tried to stop the car but the culprit succeeded to fled from there due to over speeding.

City Police Officer Tayyab Nazir along with operations officer IP/SPO Gulanar continued chasing the said car. After some distance, the culprit left the car on road and fled in deep forest.

The officials took the car in custody and after completing formalities, the car was handed over to its owner in presence of Local Police.

The Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the excellent performance of officials and awarded them commendation certificates and cash rewards as token of appreciation.

