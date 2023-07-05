Open Menu

NHMP Recover Stolen Vehicle, Two Suspects Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 09:08 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday recovered a stolen vehicle from Lahore near Islamabad Toll Plaza and arrested two suspects

According to a spokesperson of Motorway Police, a suspicious carry van was stopped by the NHMP personnel at Main Toll Plaza on M-1 Islamabad.

On questioning, the two suspects in the vehicle, Abid and Waseem, could not give a satisfactory answer about the vehicle.

When the Motorway Police collected information using other resources, it was found that the said vehicle was stolen from Chong area of Lahore.

On getting this information, both the suspects were arrested on the spot. Later, Chong Lahore police and the original owner of the carry van reached the spot with the copy of the registered FIR. Both the accused and the carry van were handed over to Chong police for further legal action.

The Punjab Police and the original owner of the vehicle appreciated the Motorway Police for recovery of the stolen vehicle.

