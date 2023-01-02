NHMP recovers lost mobile phone

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday recovered a lost mobile phone of a passenger traveling from Kalam, Swat to Islamabad.

According to the details, NHMP received a call on the helpline that a passenger had lost his mobile phone at the service area of Burhan.

Upon receiving the information, NHMP officials searched for the mobile in the mentioned area and after recovery, it was returned to the owner.

The citizen expressed his gratitude for the quick action saying that his mobile was valuable to him as it was containing important personal data.

The senior officials appreciated the rapid response of the NHMP team.

