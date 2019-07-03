UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Recovers Smuggled Betel Nuts Of Worth Rs. 0.15 Millions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:05 PM

NH&MP recovers smuggled betel nuts of worth Rs. 0.15 millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Beat-31 Sakrand officials on Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered smuggled betel nuts of worth 0.15 million.

A spokesman for NH&MP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 South Zone talking to APP told that NH&MP Beat-31 Senior Patrolling Officer (SPO) Arbab Ali Zardari received a tip-off from Pakistan Custom officials about the vehicle plying on national highway, acting upon which SPO Arbab Ali Zardari, Patrolling Officers Shahid Ali, Ghulam Asghar and Rehan Anjum chased a vehicle number CN-7103.

The NH&MP officials recovered 27 bags of smuggled betel nuts and arrested two accused identified as Shehzad son of Taj Muhammad and Abdul Rab son of Pir Buksh. The arrested accused and recovered betel nuts were handed over to local police.

NH&MP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 South Zone Muhammad Saleem appreciated the efforts of Beat-31 team.

