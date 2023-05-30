NHMP recovers stolen car, hands over 2 run away children to Child Protection Bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police( NHMP) have recovered a stolen car and handed over two runaway children of a seminary to Child Protection Bureau Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the Motorway Police recovered a vehicle stolen from Jhelum near Daudkhel on Hakla- D I Khan Motorway.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted the and information was provided about the recovery of the vehicle.

Later the vehicle was handed over to Daudkhel police station for further legal action.

The search for the car lifters was going on.

Meanwhile, the Motorway Police found two children near Chakri Interchange.

The children aged about 8 and 9 years respectively, could not satisfactory answers when questioned.

The children were transferred to Chakri camp.

During investigation, it was found that they were studying in a seminary in Islamabad and belonged to Karachi.

But the children could not provide the address or contact number of their family and the seminary.

In this situation, the children who had run away from the seminary were safely handed over to the Child Protection Bureau Rawalpindi.