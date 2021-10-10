UrduPoint.com

NHMP Recovers Stolen Vehicle

Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has recovered a stolen vehicle near Motorway M-1 Colonel Sher Khan Interchange which was stolen from Jhelum.

According to details, the vehicle number AEJ 122 was stolen from Jhelum. Last night near Burhan, the Motorway Police signaled to stop a suspected vehicle. However, when driver tried to flee, the officers gave chase, said a press release.

The unidentified persons left the vehicle near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange and fled away taking the advantage of the darkness.

Later on investigation, it was found that the said vehicle was stolen from Jhelum. The owner of the vehicle had been informed while the search for the accused was underway.

During another operation, Motorway Police found a wallet from the road near Kalar Kahar Service Area containing Rs 12,000 cash and some important documents. The Motorway Police handed over the wallet to owner Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Faisalabad.

