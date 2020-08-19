NHMP reduces response time to 05 minutes: says Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have reduced the 130-helpline response time to 05 minutes at the convenience of the commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have reduced the 130-helpline response time to 05 minutes at the convenience of the commuters.

"We are trying to reduce it further to two minutes as the previous response time was seven to ten minutes," he said while addressing at launching ceremony of "130 Help-Line and Emergency Operations Center.

Minister said newly established centre was fully automated and integrated with a variety of additional features that had improved the quality of enforcement and response to road users.

The minster said the helpline-Centre will now be operational across the country round the clock throughout the week and would be able to get approximately 20,000 calls a day.

Murad said that huge increase in the volume of traffic due to construction of new roads necessitated a complete revamping of entire existing system with a new state of the art call center.

He said road users were being facilitated with access to more information about road situations, diversions and weather updates on National Highways and Motorways through the helpline.

The ministry he said was considering using the drone technology for monitoring and patrolling on National Highways, keeping in view the growing roads network across the country.

Helpline-130 was established in the last quarter of 2003 for provision of timely support and nationwide help to the commuters in distress.