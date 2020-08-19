UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Reduces Response Time To 05 Minutes: Says Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

NHMP reduces response time to 05 minutes: says Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have reduced the 130-helpline response time to 05 minutes at the convenience of the commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have reduced the 130-helpline response time to 05 minutes at the convenience of the commuters.

"We are trying to reduce it further to two minutes as the previous response time was seven to ten minutes," he said while addressing at launching ceremony of "130 Help-Line and Emergency Operations Center.

Minister said newly established centre was fully automated and integrated with a variety of additional features that had improved the quality of enforcement and response to road users.

The minster said the helpline-Centre will now be operational across the country round the clock throughout the week and would be able to get approximately 20,000 calls a day.

Murad said that huge increase in the volume of traffic due to construction of new roads necessitated a complete revamping of entire existing system with a new state of the art call center.

He said road users were being facilitated with access to more information about road situations, diversions and weather updates on National Highways and Motorways through the helpline.

The ministry he said was considering using the drone technology for monitoring and patrolling on National Highways, keeping in view the growing roads network across the country.

Helpline-130 was established in the last quarter of 2003 for provision of timely support and nationwide help to the commuters in distress.

Related Topics

Drone Weather Police Technology Motorway Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

50 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

1 hour ago

UN Human Rights Commissioner Appoints Members of F ..

3 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership were on same page on na ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.