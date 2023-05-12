NHMP, religious congregation matters resolved

The matters between the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and a religious congregation have been resolved and it was decided that commuters would not allowed to sit of the roof of buses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The matters between the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and a religious congregation have been resolved and it was decided that commuters would not allowed to sit of the roof of buses.

According to NHMP, a meeting was held between the Motorway Police and members of the religious congregation of the Abdul Qasim Motorway Link Road Islamabad Mosque.

The meeting was attended by DIG Motorway Muhammad Yousuf Malik, SP Traffic Abid Hussain and leaders of the religious congregation.

It was decided in the meeting that passengers would not be picked or dropped on the motorway and they would not be accommodated in trucks.

The vehicles will not be overloaded and their parking and pedestrian crossing will not be allowed on Link Road Motorway while luggage will also be stored safely during travelling.

Meanwhile fuel, tire air pressure, tire changing equipment, extra water and vehicle lights etc would be checked before travelling on the motorway.

The speed limits would also be followed accordingly on motorways and all traffic rules will be fully observed.

The Motorway Police also deployed extra personnel on the Abdul Qasim Mosque and instructions have also been issued to them on road safety.