NH&MP Removes Tinted Glasses From 1200 Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) removed tinted glasses from 1200 vehicles especially cars, during 15-days campaign against overspeeding and vehicles with tinted glasses.

In line with special directions of NH&MP Inspector General, the campaign, led by Sector Commander M4-zone Ehsan Danish Kuliar, was heading forward successfully. Ehsan Danish talking to reporters informed the tinted glasses were removed from 1200 vehicles during initial four days of campaign. He urged upon the citizens to avoid overspeeding and using tinted glasses vehicles on Motorways.

Similarly, overspeeding could cause accidents and result in loss of many precious lives in these mishaps.

DSP Headquarters Zaigham-ur-Rehman said that implementation on traffic rules was essential for safety of lives of passengers and other road users.

He said the habit of repeatedly changing lane on Motorways was a major cause behind accidents. The Motorway commuters have always been directed to strictly follow instructions and avoid traffic rules violation.

Lane Officer Gulzar Ahmad and head constable Zaheer Abbas distributed pamphlets among passengers at Toll Palazas to create maximum awareness among road users.

