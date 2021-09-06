NH&MP rescheduled test for Patrol Officers due to COVID

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has rescheduled the physical and skill tests of Patrolling Officers/ Sub-Inspector due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has rescheduled the physical and skill tests of Patrolling Officers/ Sub-Inspector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NH&MP, "In light of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) advisory banning inter-provincial public transport, the NH&MP's recruitment drive against 300 posts of Patrolling Officer/ Sub-Inspector for physical and car/motorcycle driving proficiency test, starting from 6th September is hereby rescheduled, it will now commence from 20th September onward,".