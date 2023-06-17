NHMP rescue activities underway at bus accident site in Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)'s rescue operation is underway as a Lahore-bound bus has met with an accident in Kallar Kahar apparently due to the failure of brakes.

A spokesperson of NHMP on Saturday said that injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

He said due to the accident, two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for land traffic.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and Sector Commander were engaged in supervising the rescue operations at the spot.