UrduPoint.com

NHMP Rescue Activities Underway At Bus Accident Site In Kallar Kahar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NHMP rescue activities underway at bus accident site in Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)'s rescue operation is underway as a Lahore-bound bus has met with an accident in Kallar Kahar apparently due to the failure of brakes.

A spokesperson of NHMP on Saturday said that injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

He said due to the accident, two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for land traffic.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and Sector Commander were engaged in supervising the rescue operations at the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Motorway Traffic Kallar Kahar

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

1 hour ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

3 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.