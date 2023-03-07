UrduPoint.com

NHMP Resolving Road Users Concerns Regarding Lane Discipline Among Heavy Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is working to resolve the concerns raised by road users against lack of abidance to lane discipline among heavy vehicles, which is causing congestion and posing danger to other motorists.

Talking about the issue, an official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) told APP on Tuesday that heavy vehicles face a weight issue that damages the road which makes the extreme left lane bumpy and difficult to maintain. As a result, he said loaded trucks prefer to use the right lane to avoid damaging their vehicles and causing accidents.

The official said that the Motorway Police had been trying to enforce lane discipline and ensure that transport goods vehicles remain on the extreme left lane. Despite their efforts, the problem persists, and the number of enforcement and issued challans (tickets) remains high, he maintained.

To solve this issue, he said that it was essential to extend the grand truck roads up to three lanes on each side to accommodate the traffic load. He said that additionally, the extreme left lane should be made of concrete, which would be durable and not bumpy, ensuring safe travel for all road users.

