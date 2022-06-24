NHMP returns lost valuables to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have returned lost valuables including hand-bag and a mobile phone to the owner.

According to NHMP, one passenger who was traveling from Swat to Multan with his family via motorway, made a stopover at Kallar Kahar Service area where the family forgot valuables.

Later, the family at Salt Range after knowing that they have left valuables, informed the NHMP officers.

Soon afterwards, NHMP officers reached the service area and found the lost hand bag and a mobile.

Later, the hand bag and a mobile phone were handed over to the passenger.

The family thanked the NHMP officers for timely response and assistance.