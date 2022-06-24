UrduPoint.com

NHMP Returns Lost Valuables To Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NHMP returns lost valuables to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have returned lost valuables including hand-bag and a mobile phone to the owner.

According to NHMP, one passenger who was traveling from Swat to Multan with his family via motorway, made a stopover at Kallar Kahar Service area where the family forgot valuables.

Later, the family at Salt Range after knowing that they have left valuables, informed the NHMP officers.

Soon afterwards, NHMP officers reached the service area and found the lost hand bag and a mobile.

Later, the hand bag and a mobile phone were handed over to the passenger.

The family thanked the NHMP officers for timely response and assistance.

Related Topics

Multan Police Swat Motorway Mobile Kallar Kahar Family From

Recent Stories

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Direct ..

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Fi ..

6 minutes ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

1 hour ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

1 hour ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

1 hour ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.