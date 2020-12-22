UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Returns Lost Valuables To Passenger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:13 PM

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned valuables including a diamond and two gold rings to the woman passenger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned valuables including a diamond and two gold rings to the woman passenger.

NH&MP sources said that a family was travelling on Multan-Sukkhar motorway from Sadiqabad, at Jalapur rest area, a female forgot here three rings in a washroom.

When they set off again for their destination, the woman recalled that she had forgotten her rings in the washroom of the rest area.

The family immediately informed patrolling officers of Beat 23 of Sector -I, Sohail Ahmad and Haroon Qamar about the lost valuables, the sources stated.

They rang up DSP Masoor Ahmad who got the washroom locked at once after getting the information, he said adding that when NH&MP reached the rest area, the rings were still lying at the basin.

The rings were handed over to the family, they hailed the timely response and efforts of NH&MP for recovering the valuables and thanked the , they concluded.

