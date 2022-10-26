UrduPoint.com

NHMP Returns Lost Wallet

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NHMP returns lost wallet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMP) on Wednesday returned a lost wallet found on the M1 toll plaza.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, NHMP officers found a wallet near the M1 toll plaza which contained an amount of Rs 56,660.

Through a quick investigation, the owner was identified and contacted so the amount and wallet could be handed over.

The owner thanked NHMP for the speedy recovery and delivery of his wallet.

In another incident, NHMP officers found a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

One of the two brothers in the vehicle was complaining of severe chest pain. Within minutes, the patient was moved into an ambulance and shifted to MMC Hospital, Mardan. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors acknowledged that the patient was out of danger due to rapid action by NHMP officers.

DIG Motorways North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik and Inspector General Khalid Mahmood appreciated both officers and encouraged them to remain vigilant in order to enhance commuters' safety and confidence.

