NHMP returns Rs 2.7 m overcharged money to passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP, during a campaign against overcharging and overloading, collected an amount of Rs 2.7 million as fine from public transporters and returned to passengers during Eid-ul-Azha.

As per details, the action was taken in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehulm, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Maltan, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Moro, Hyderabad, Karachi and many other districts against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters, said a press release.