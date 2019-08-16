UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Returns Rs 2.7 M Overcharged Money To Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:09 PM

NHMP returns Rs 2.7 m overcharged money to passengers

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP, during a campaign against overcharging and overloading, collected an amount of Rs 2.7 million as fine from public transporters and returned to passengers during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP, during a campaign against overcharging and overloading, collected an amount of Rs 2.7 million as fine from public transporters and returned to passengers during Eid-ul-Azha.

As per details, the action was taken in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehulm, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Maltan, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Moro, Hyderabad, Karachi and many other districts against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters, said a press release.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Police Motorway Fine Hyderabad Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Chakwal Khanewal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Attock From Million

Recent Stories

PTI govt saves country from bankruptcy: Ahmed Jawa ..

2 minutes ago

PPP calls for sending delegations to apprise world ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL launches tree plantation drive

6 minutes ago

President condemns Kuchlak blast

6 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain woos French professionals o ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands Marching in Algeria's Capital in Anti-Go ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.