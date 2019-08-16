NHMP Returns Rs 2.7 M Overcharged Money To Passengers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:09 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP, during a campaign against overcharging and overloading, collected an amount of Rs 2.7 million as fine from public transporters and returned to passengers during Eid-ul-Azha
As per details, the action was taken in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehulm, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Maltan, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Moro, Hyderabad, Karachi and many other districts against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters, said a press release.