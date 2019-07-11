UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Reunite Lost Boy To His Parents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:20 PM

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited a twelve year's old boy with his parents during regular petrol on N-5 North Zone, said a motorway police spokesman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited a twelve year's old boy with his parents during regular petrol on N-5 North Zone, said a motorway police spokesman on Thursday.

As per details the boy identified as Ali Hassan resident of Gujranwala (Punjab) had left his home over some domestic issue.

The officers including Inspector Khadim Hussain and Sub-Inspector Saleem Khan found the boy on roadside during patrolling and took him in their custody.

After fulfilling legal formalities the boy was handed over to his father.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari admired the efforts of the officers and expected the same enthusiasms by all the officers in discharge of their official obligations.

