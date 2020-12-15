NH&MP reunite mentally retarded person with heirs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) has reunited a 55-years old mentally unstable person with his legal heirs.

A spokesman informed that the officials deputed at Kamra found a mentally unstable person namely Zulfiqar resident of Sirala of Abbottabad on highway during patrolling.

The camp office contacted the Police Station concerned and succeeded to contact with his real Son namely Khawar and brother Muhammad Bashir.

They informed that Zulfiqar is missing since August 15,2020 and they have been used all means to trace him including advertisement in newspapers.

After completing all legal formalities, the lost person was handed over to his legal heirs.

The NHMP, DIG N-5 North Zone Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan awarded commendation Certificates and Cash Rewards to police officers concerned and urged them to serve the people with same spirit and dedication.