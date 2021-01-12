UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Reunite Three Lost Children With Their Legal Heirs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have reunited three lost children with their legal heirs.

According to a spokesman, NH&MP officers were on their routine patrolling near Peshawar toll plaza, when they observed three desperate children namely Rehan of 6 year, Masood of 13 and Sajjid of 14 were wandering on the road.

The patrolling officers made announcements and traced out the parents of the lost child and after due verification, handed over to their parents.

The legal heirs thanked the NHMP officers appreciated the efforts of Motorway Police officers.

More Stories From Pakistan

