NHMP reunites 3 boys with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) have reunited three boys with their respective families out of which two were run away boys and one was five-year old child.

According to details, patrol officers found a child, five to six years old, alone near Peshawar Toll Plaza, who looked distraught. When asked, the child, whose name was Rehan, could not provide any information about his family members. The Motorway Police contacted various police stations in Peshawar and successfully traced the family of the child and handed him over to them.

In another incident, a man named Marjan informed the Motorway Police at Peshawar Toll Plaza that his nephew Masood,13, son of Ismail and his friend Sajid,14, son of Shahzada Omar have been missing from home afternoon.

The search for the children started eventually, the two children were recovered from a bus and handed over to their families who thanked the National Highways Motorway Police.