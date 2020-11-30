NH&MP reunites a 10 / 12 Years Old Child with his family

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited a 10/12 Years Old Child With his family.

As per details, Adeel, driver of a Toyota van bearing registration No. LWC-2949 informed the sub-Inspector Muhammad Raza Phulgran toll plaza about a child, age about 10-12 years, boarded in his vehicle for Nathiagali. The child was alone and unaware about his destination. The NH&MP official took the child in safe custody, dealt him with graciousness and interrogated him about his whereabouts.

The child told his name as Fawad s/o Fayaz resident of Nathiagali. Later on, it came to know that one of his grandparents is living at Barakahu. The officials Inspector Kaleem Ullah Sub-inspector Fida Ullah took the child with them to Barakahu to find out his relatives and residence.

After hectic efforts, the official succeeded to trace out the residence of his grandfather.

The child was handed over to his grandfather namely Riaz, uncle Usman and Ehtisham Riaz who were very thankful to NHMP officers and appreciated the efforts and sense of responsibility shown by them.

The Inspector General, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the concerned officers for showing great sense of responsibility. The DIG N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan awarded them with Commendation Certificates alongwith cash reward. The DIG N-5 North also urged the officers of NHMP to serve the people with same spirit and dedication.