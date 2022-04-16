NHMP reunites child with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday reunited a missing girl child with her family after promptly responding a rescue call on helpline 130.

The caller conveyed via helpline that a minor kid was found here at Adda Sarai Chemba, Jhamber, where the lost child was unable to provide any information, said a statement issued here.

The NHMP officer rushed to the site and took the girl in his custody and started search for her family.

He said after tedious efforts, the child's family information was collected and the kid was reunited with the family.

The family thanked the NHMP for their efforts.