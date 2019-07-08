NH&MP reunites lost boy to his parents

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited an eight year's old boy with his parents during regular petrol on N-5 North Zone, said a motorway police spokesman on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited an eight year's old boy with his parents during regular petrol on N-5 North Zone, said a motorway police spokesman on Monday.

As per details the boy identified as Syed Sakhawat Ali Shah resident of Dhoke Ilahi Buksh (Rawat) was given some poisonous thing by unknown person.

The officers including sub-Inspector Fakhar Zaman and Irfan Raza found the boy on the roadside during the petrol and took him in their custody.

After fulfilling legal formalities the boy was handed over to his father.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari admired the efforts of the officers and expected the same enthusiasms by all the officers in discharge their official obligations.