NH&MP Reunites Two Children, Handed Over To Family Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

NH&MP reunites two children, handed over to family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Saturday reunited two children, who ran away from home and handed over to the family members, said a spokesperson.

While patrolling on the motorway near Charsadda, police officers spotted 12-year-old Abdullah and 9-year-old Idris on the side of the road in distress.

The children did not have any contact number of the family members, the motorway police used all the means to trace the family members of the children and handed over the two children to the family members.

Meanwhile a mobile phone worth Rs 150000 was found on the roadside and delivered to the owner.

In another incident, Nawaz Tahir, who was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore, reported to Helpline 130 that he had left his mobile phone near Bhairah on the motorway.

As the information was received, the Motorway Police reached on the spot and found a mobile set and informed the owner.

