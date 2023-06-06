NHMP reunites two missing boys with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday reunited two children who were separated from their families in different incidents.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, while patrolling near Swabi, the Motorway Police saw a 9-year-old boy. On inquiry, it was found that the child was a resident of Hazro and had left the house but lost his way. He did not know his home address or any contact number.

The child was immediately taken into protective custody and his home was traced using various means.

Later, the boy was safely handed over to his family.

In another incident, the Motorway Police staff stopped a passenger van for inspection on E-35 Hazara Expressway near Mansehra and observed a child trying to hide in the vehicle.

On inquiry, it was found that the boy, a resident of Mansehra, had run away from home in a fit of rage. Moreover, he had not provided any information about his family.

In this situation, NHMP contacted the police concerned and the family members of the child were traced. Later, he was safely handed over to the family members.