NH&MP Rounds Up Car Snatcher From Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 11:12 PM
The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday arrested a suspect from M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district and recovered a snatched car from his possession
A spokesman of the Motorway Police South Zone Karachi Sub Inspector Qaisar Nizai informed that a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number BPR-622 was snatched by the apprehended suspect Muhammad Waseem Bukhari.
He added that the NH&MP surrounded the car near the toll plaza and rounded up its driver.
The official told that they also recovered a pistol with live bullets, 2 mobile phones and cash from the suspect.
The suspect was later handed over to Jamshoro district police.
