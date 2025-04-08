Open Menu

NH&MP Rounds Up Car Snatcher From Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 11:12 PM

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday arrested a suspect from M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district and recovered a snatched car from his possession

A spokesman of the Motorway Police South Zone Karachi Sub Inspector Qaisar Nizai informed that a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number BPR-622 was snatched by the apprehended suspect Muhammad Waseem Bukhari.

He added that the NH&MP surrounded the car near the toll plaza and rounded up its driver.

The official told that they also recovered a pistol with live bullets, 2 mobile phones and cash from the suspect.

The suspect was later handed over to Jamshoro district police.

